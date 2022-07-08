MacDonald was selected 91st overall by the Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

A product of the prestigious Noble & Greenough Prep School in Massachusetts, MacDonald is a late-bloomer who has consistently improved as his brief career has progressed. There have been consistency issues with MacDonald at times, although his effort level is just fine on a nightly basis. MacDonald could be a middle-six forward if everything clicks, but it's going to take quite a while. MacDonald will stay in his home state and head to Harvard, although he won't arrive in Cambridge until the fall of 2023. He is scheduled to play this upcoming season with the West Kelowna Warriors of the BCHL.