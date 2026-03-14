MacDonald scored twice in Harvard University's 3-1 win over Cornell University on Friday.

MacDonald set a career high with six goals in just 21 games, but he's added just four assists this season. It's a discouraging drop in offense for the junior forward, but he is a defensive forward first and foremost. The Kraken prospect was a third-round pick in 2022, and he'll have one more year of NCAA eligiblity available to him if he wants to return to Harvard.