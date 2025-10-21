Meyers was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.

Meyers' promotion likely indicates that Jared McCann (lower body) won't be ready to suit up versus the Capitals on Tuesday, giving the Kraken an extra healthy forward. Even with his elevation to the NHL roster, the 26-year-old Meyers is far from a lock to play against Washington, and would need to edge out the likes of Berkly Catton, Tye Kartye or Jani Nyman for a spot in the lineup.