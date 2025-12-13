Meyers scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Mammoth.

Meyers' tally late in the third period -- after two Mammoth empty-netters -- was his first goal in a Kraken uniform. He's done fairly well when called upon this year, earning four points, nine shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating over 11 appearances. Meyers will likely have a chance at a fourth-line role as long as Jared McCann (lower body) and Jaden Schwartz (lower body) are out.