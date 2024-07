Meyers signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Kraken on Monday.

Meyers recorded a goal and three points in 23 regular-season contests between Colorado and Anaheim in 2023-24. He also had 11 goals and 25 points in 32 AHL appearances with the Eagles. Meyers has a significant shot of making Seattle's roster out of training camp since he's on a one-way deal, but he may be a frequent healthy scratch if the team's prospects can stick at the NHL level.