Meyers scored twice on three shots in AHL Coachella Valley's 5-4 overtime loss to Bakersfield on Sunday.

Meyers netted his first two goals of the year, but the Firebirds remain winless (0-2-1-0) on the season. The 26-year-old forward hasn't been at the top of the list for a call-up to the Kraken yet, even with Kaapo Kakko (hand) and Frederick Gaudreau (upper body) on injured reserve. Meyers could be an option to replace John Hayden on the roster, and he could also get a look with the big club as a spare forward if Berkly Catton is ultimately returned to his junior club.