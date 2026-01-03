Meyers scored a goal on eight shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

It was an inspired effort for the fourth-line center, who had more than twice as many shots as any of his teammates. Meyers is clicking with Ryan Winterton and Jacob Melanson on the fourth line lately, though it's still an assignment that leads to little offense on a low-scoring team. Meyers has three goals, six points, 31 shots, 24 hits and a minus-2 rating over 21 appearances this season.