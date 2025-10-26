Meyers has picked up two assists over his first three games at the NHL level this season.

Meyers has topped 10 minutes of ice time in just one of those contests, but it's not stopping him from making an impact. He's yet to log a shot on goal, but he has added six hits and a plus-1 rating in a fourth-line role. Meyers and John Hayden have earned call-ups to fill in for Jared McCann (lower body), Kaapo Kakko (hand) and Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), and it's unclear if there will be room on the NHL roster for Meyers once the team gets healthy.