Meyers scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

Meyers has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. He's finding ways to contribute from the fourth line, which has kept him in the lineup for every game since Dec. 10. The 27-year-old forward is now at four goals, eight points, 34 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-2 rating over 23 outings this season. Meyers' scoring isn't enough to get him on the radar in fantasy, but his spot in the lineup looks to be secure for now.

