Meyers potted a goal, registered two assists, posted a plus-3 rating, put three shots on net, served two PIM and dished out three hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Meyers posted his name on the scoresheet for the first three times of the new season in Friday's contest. He picked up a pair of secondary helpers on the goals scored by his new linemate Frederick Gaudreau before later finding the back of the net himself late in the second period. The 27-year-old Meyers will look to build on the career year he posted in 2025-26, where he compiled seven goals, 15 points, 61 shots on net and 66 hits across 52 regular-season contests. He's currently off the fantasy radar, but with the first three-point night of his career in the books, Meyers could change that with a string of strong performances.