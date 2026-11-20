Catton scored three goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

This was the first hat trick of Catton's career, but it probably won't be his last. The 20-year-old has taken a large step forward in his second NHL campaign, as he's already matched the 17 points he had as a rookie in 66 games last year. Catton has eight goals, nine assists, 30 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. He won't shooting 26.7 percent all year, which is where he's at after Thursday's hat trick, but he should be a consistent part of the Kraken's top six moving forward.