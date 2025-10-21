Catton logged an assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Catton made his NHL debut Monday, logging 13:49 of ice time, including 37 seconds on the power play. The 19-year-old was listed on the Kraken's top line, replacing Jared McCann (lower body). Catton set up a Cale Fleury shot that Jordan Eberle tipped in at 7:16 of the first period. The Kraken have had Catton with the team since they broke camp, but they're integrating him slowly. It's still possible he's reassigned to WHL Spokane at some point, but he had 58 goals and 102 assists in 77 games between the regular season and playoffs at that level last year, so he really doesn't have anything left to prove in junior hockey.