Catton scored the game-winning goal Monday in a 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Catton jammed a rebound past Jonathan Quick with 7:58 left in regulation. It was his fourth goal of the season, and fourth goal in his last four games (nine shots). The 19-year-old winger has struggled to find his touch this season -- he had gone nine games prior without a point, and he had just five helpers in 27 games to start the season. But this burst shows off his touch and has clearly given him a confidence boost.