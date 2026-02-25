Catton (upper body) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Dallas.

Catton has five goals and 11 points in 40 outings in 2025-26. He was last in the lineup Jan. 29. Catton will probably serve in the bottom six if he's healthy enough to return Wednesday. Catton isn't the only question mark for Seattle going into the game. Jaden Schwartz (lower body) and Ben Meyers (lower body) also might return from injury.