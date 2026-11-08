Catton dished out two assists, went plus-2 and served four PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Catton has been a playmaking machine as of late as he's recorded seven assists and 10 points over his last eight appearances. He played a big role in Seattle's late comeback effort Saturday, recording a helper on the team's first and third goal in the third period. The 20-year-old forward is up to nine assists, 14 points, 26 shots on net, seven hits and seven blocked shots this season. He's emerging into one of the best young stashes in points-only keeper and dynasty leagues due to his increased role on the Kraken's second line. He's on pace to blow the numbers from his rookie campaign out of the water, which should make him a solid streaming option in standard leagues as well.