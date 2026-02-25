Kraken's Berkly Catton: Lifted from injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Catton (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, per Sound of Hockey.
Catton is clear to return to the lineup versus the Stars on Wednesday, though it's not yet clear if he'll play. The 20-year-old should be expected to settle into a middle-six role. He had six points over 16 outings in January prior to his three-game injury absence.
More News
-
Kraken's Berkly Catton: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Kraken's Berkly Catton: On injured reserve•
-
Kraken's Berkly Catton: Won't play before Olympic break•
-
Kraken's Berkly Catton: Hurt in Thursday's game•
-
Kraken's Berkly Catton: Lights lamp Sunday•
-
Kraken's Berkly Catton: Fourth goal in last four games•