Catton scored a goal and fired three shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Catton gave the Kraken a 2-1 lead early in the third period before the team ultimately lost in regulation. The 19-year-old forward is up to three goals, eight points, 34 shots on net and 16 blocks through his first 30 games in the NHL. While his primary value in fantasy is being a strong dynasty-league stash, Catton has established some short-term value with three goals in as many games. Catton's playmaking has been inconsistent throughout the first half of the season, but his first three goals at the NHL level should boost his confidence moving forward. He should continue to play a middle-six winger role for the rest of his rookie season.