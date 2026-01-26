Catton scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over New Jersey.

Just 18 seconds after Matty Beniers gave the Kraken a 2-1 lead in the third period, Catton struck the back of the net with Sunday's game-winning goal. He is up to five goals, 11 points, 43 shots on net and 20 blocked shots across the first 38 games of his NHL career. All of the 20-year-old's five twine finders have been since Jan. 6. During that span, he has begun to shoot the puck more with 15 shots on goal across his last 11 games. While the rookie doesn't have the high-end stats to compete in standard fantasy formats, his recent performances and spot inside Seattle's top six could lead to value in deep leagues down the stretch. He remains a must-roster player in dynasty-league formats as he continues to display his goal-scoring track record at the NHL level.