Catton scored a goal and fired three shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Catton put the Kraken up by a goal near the start of the third period before the team ultimately lost in regulation. With his twine finder, the 19-year-old forward is up to three goals, eight points, 34 shots on net and 16 blocks through his first 30 career games in the NHL. While his primary value in fantasy is being a strong dynasty-league stash, Catton has been getting it done now with three goals in as many games. While his playmaking has been inconsistent throughout the first half of the season, his first three scores at the NHL level should boost his confidence moving forward, which presents him the chance to finish his rookie campaign on the right foot. He should continue to play a middle-six winger role for the rest of the season.