Catton scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Catton scored midway through the first period, but that was the lone time the Kraken solved Jesper Wallstedt. The tally extended Catton's point streak to four games (one goal, four assists), though that came on the heels of a three-game drought. The 20-year-old is getting consistent middle-six minutes and power-play time this year, and it looks like he's here to stay in the NHL. Catton has three goals, six helpers, 22 shots on net and a plus-2 rating -- that's already more than halfway to matching his 66-game scoring output (17 points) as a rookie last year.