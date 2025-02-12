Catton is averaging nearly two points per game (79 points over 40 contests) in 2024-25 with WHL Spokane.

Catton had 116 points over 68 contests in his draft year, enticing the Kraken into selecting him eighth overall in 2024. He's been part of Spokane's leadership group for the last two years, including wearing the "C" as the team captain this season. Spokane is setting up for a big run this season after acquiring Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall midseason, and Catton's improved offense has helped the team stay in the mix in the WHL's Western Conference. Catton could push for NHL minutes in 2025-26, as it's clear he has little left to prove in the junior ranks.