Kraken's Berkly Catton: On injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Catton (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Oscar Fisker Molgaard was recalled from the minors in a corresponding move. Catton has five goals and 11 points in 40 appearances in 2025-26. The 20-year-old Catton was already expected to be out until after the Olympic break, so moving him to IR doesn't impact his timetable.
