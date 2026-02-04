default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Catton (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Oscar Fisker Molgaard was recalled from the minors in a corresponding move. Catton has five goals and 11 points in 40 appearances in 2025-26. The 20-year-old Catton was already expected to be out until after the Olympic break, so moving him to IR doesn't impact his timetable.

More News