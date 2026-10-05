Catton scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Catton broke through in the third game of the campaign after being held to two shots on net over the first two contests. The forward worked to the net to score the opening goal at 2:22 of the first period and set up a Shane Wright tally in the second. Catton is still learning the ropes in the NHL at 20 years old, and his usage will probably remain sheltered in a bottom-six role for now, though he does have a power-play role. He produced 17 points in 66 games as a rookie last year, though his first goal didn't come until he scored twice versus the Bruins on Jan. 6.