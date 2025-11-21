Catton logged an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Catton had a helper on Shane Wright's game-tying goal at 7:13 of the third period. The 19-year-old Catton hasn't come out of the lineup since his Oct. 20 debut versus the Flyers, but he was on a nine-game slump prior to Thursday. The 2024 first-round pick has been playing alongside Wright on the third line, which is a unit that is likely to be sheltered by head coach Lane Lambert. Catton is up to four assists, 11 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 15 appearances.