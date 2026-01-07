Catton scored twice, including once on the power play, and added two PIM in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

Catton ended a nine-game point drought with the effort, a span that was interrupted by him missing eight games due to an upper-body injury. It took him 28 contests to join the ranks of NHL goal-scorers, though it was just over another period before he tallied a second time as part of the Kraken's surge in the third. The 19-year-old has seven points, 30 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 28 appearances this season. Catton is in a third-line role, and he still has ample value in dynasty formats, though he's unlikely to be a factor in redraft leagues in 2025-26.