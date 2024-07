Catton signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kraken on Friday.

Catton was selected eighth overall in the 2024 Draft. The talented center had a breakout campaign in 2023-24, scoring 54 goals and adding 62 assists in 68 regular-season games with WHL Spokane. The 18-year-old will head to training camp with the Kraken, but it's likely that he will be returned to Spokane for the 2024-25 season.