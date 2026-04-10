Catton scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Catton ended his 11-game goal drought with a third-period tally to set the Kraken on the comeback trail. The 20-year-old has mostly seen third-line usage lately, though the team has tried a number of line combinations amid a late-season skid. Catton also had the decisive goal in the shootout Thursday. He's at seven goals, 17 points, 76 shots on net, 29 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 62 appearances as a rookie this season.