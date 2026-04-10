Kraken's Berkly Catton: Tallies in Thursday's shootout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Catton scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Catton ended his 11-game goal drought with a third-period tally to set the Kraken on the comeback trail. The 20-year-old has mostly seen third-line usage lately, though the team has tried a number of line combinations amid a late-season skid. Catton also had the decisive goal in the shootout Thursday. He's at seven goals, 17 points, 76 shots on net, 29 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 62 appearances as a rookie this season.
More News
-
Kraken's Berkly Catton: Two points in Sunday's win•
-
Kraken's Berkly Catton: Lifted from injured reserve•
-
Kraken's Berkly Catton: Game-time decision Wednesday•
-
Kraken's Berkly Catton: On injured reserve•
-
Kraken's Berkly Catton: Won't play before Olympic break•
-
Kraken's Berkly Catton: Hurt in Thursday's game•