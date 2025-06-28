Fiddler was the 36th overall pick by Seattle in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The son of former NHL forward Vernon Fiddler, Blake brings excellent size at 6-foot-4 and an intriguing all-around skill set to the table. While his offensive game is fairly basic, his length allows him to impact the play in all three zones. He represents the United States internationally while playing his junior hockey for WHL Edmonton. Fiddler logged heavy minutes for the Oil Kings in all situations and won't turn 18 years of age until July, so there's some extra runway here. The upside is a bit limited, but Fiddler has a pair of NHL-caliber traits in his size and ability to shoot the puck, and that's about all you can ask for at this stage of the draft.