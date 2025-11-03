Fiddler logged three assists in WHL Edmonton's 8-4 win over Swift Current on Sunday.

This is just the second multi-point effort of the year for Fiddler. The defenseman has two goals and 10 assists over 17 appearances, which isn't all that much better than the 33-point performance he put forth in 64 regular-season contests in 2024-25. Fiddler is a Kraken prospect, selected 36th overall in 2025, and he's a July birthday that makes him a bit younger than most members of his draft class. He's got some all-around defensive appeal, but it would be a positive to see his offense take a leap forward within the next couple of years.