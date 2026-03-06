Kraken's Bobby McMann: Not expected to play Saturday
McMann (immigration) isn't expected to be with the Kraken for Saturday's game versus the Senators, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.
It will take a few days for McMann's visa paperwork to get approved so that he can join the Kraken. The 29-year-old's status beyond Saturday has not yet been determined. The Kraken will be fine for Saturday, as they already have a full complement of healthy forwards on the roster.
