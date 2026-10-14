McMann scored a goal in regulation and notched the winner in the shootout in a 3-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

His first goal came on the power play to open the scoring. McMann has a modest four points, including three goals, in seven contests so far. Two of his goals have come with the man advantage. McMann delivered 14 points, including 10 goals, in just 18 games in Seattle after arriving in a trade with Toronto last year. His Cy Young approach to points may be continuing, especially if he keeps up his current 280-plus shot projection. McMann already has 24 shots in just seven contests so far.