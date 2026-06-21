Kraken's Bobby McMann: Staying in Seattle

McMann signed a six-year, $34.5 million contract with the Kraken on Sunday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

McMann was traded to Seattle from Toronto on the day of the 2026 trade deadline, and the 30-year-old made a good impression on the team he's locked in with for the foreseeable future. The 30-year-old forward potted 10 goals in just 18 games with the Kraken, a team that was in need of scoring help. In total, McMann registered 29 goals, 46 points, 183 shots and 165 hits over 78 games between the Kraken and Maple Leafs in 2025-26. The Alberta native will probably start the 2026-27 season in a middle-six role, but McMann is capable of playing up and down the lineup.