McMann scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

McMann is up to four goals and two assists over three contests since he entered the Kraken's lineup Saturday. The 29-year-old winger has fit right in on his new team's top line, so fantasy managers will want to keep him in their lineups. For the season, he has 23 points, 135 shots on net, 143 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 63 appearances between the Kraken and the Maple Leafs.