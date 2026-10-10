Montour notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added three blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Montour has a pair of two-assist efforts over five games this season. The defenseman has also been unafraid to mix things up, earning 27 PIM, six hits and 11 blocked shots. Montour's a lock for top-four minutes and power-play time, so he should continue to be a reliable source of all-around production, especially with the Kraken showing an ability to run up the score against bad teams.