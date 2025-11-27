Montour scored a goal on six shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Montour has two goals and two helpers over his last four games. The 31-year-old defenseman continues to make an impact on offense while seeing ample ice time in all situations. For the season, he has five goals, 13 points, 48 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 20 hits and a plus-6 rating through 19 appearances. Montour is on track to top the 40-point mark for the second year in a row and the third time in his career.