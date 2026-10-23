Montour scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Mammoth.

Montour has three points over two games since he came back from a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old defenseman is seeing heavy usage this season, averaging 23:43 of ice time per game, though that doesn't tell the whole story since he left one game early with that aforementioned injury. He's been above 25 minutes in four of his last six outings. On the year, he's at two goals, six helpers, 18 shots on net, 10 hits, 16 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 10 contests, making him a well-rounded option in fantasy.