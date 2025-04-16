Montour scored a power-play goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

While the Kraken were nothing special in 2024-25, Montour played well in his first year with the team. Through Tuesday's games, his 18 goals ranks fourth among all NHL defenseman, and he was sixth among all Kraken skaters in goals and points (41). Still, he ended the year a little cold with just two goals over his last 13 contests. He added a total of 231 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 84 hits, 70 PIM and a minus-22 rating over 81 appearances this season. Montour signed a seven-year deal last summer, so he'll be a key part of the Seattle blue line for quite some time.