Head coach Lane Lambert said Thursday that Montour (ankle) is considered day-to-day, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Montour had a bursa removed from his ankle in early September. The Kraken announced on Sept. 17 that he was expected to miss approximately two weeks, and he's trending in the right direction heading into the second half of training camp. It's not yet clear when the defenseman will be able to return to game action, but it seems possible that he'll be able to suit up early in the regular season.