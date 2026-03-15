Montour registered two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Montour had been limited to one goal over his previous six outings. He helped out on tallies by Jared McCann and Jamie Oleksiak in this win while also leading the Kraken in ice time (23:10). Montour is up to 26 points, 118 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 53 hits and a minus-3 rating over 47 appearances. He continues to provide decent all-around production in fantasy.