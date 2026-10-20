Montour (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home clash against the Red Wings, per Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network.

Montour missed Saturday's clash against his former team with the lower-body injury he suffered in Thursday's game against the Lightning. Prior to the injury, Montour posted an excellent start to the 2026-27 with five assists, 13 shots on net, seven hits and 13 blocked shots across eight appearances. If he's ultimately kept out of the lineup Tuesday, Cale Fleury would likely suit up in his spot once again.