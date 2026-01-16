Montour notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Montour missed nearly a month due to a hand injury, but he was able to log 25:03 of ice time after his 14-game absence. The 31-year-old defenseman will resume a significant role for the Kraken now that he's healthy. He's up to 17 points (five on the power play), 72 shots on net, 37 hits, 35 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 28 appearances.