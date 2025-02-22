Now Playing

Montour (upper body) is slated to return Saturday versus Florida.

Montour has 10 goals, 27 points, 37 PIM, 61 hits and 70 blocks in 56 appearances in 2024-25. He was injured during Seattle's 3-2 overtime win over Calgary on Feb. 8, but because of the 4 Nations Face-Off break, Montour didn't end up missing a full game.

