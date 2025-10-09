Montour (ankle) is slated to play against Anaheim on Thursday.

Montour had 18 goals, 41 points, 70 PIM, 231 shots, 84 hits and 100 blocks across 81 appearances with Seattle in 2024-25. He should enter the season in a top-four role and receive some power-play ice time. Cale Fleury, who might have played if Montour was unavailable, is projected to be a healthy scratch versus the Ducks.