Montour scored twice on four shots, added an assist, logged two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

This was Montour's second game back after he took of leave of absence to be with his family due to the death of his brother. The defenseman put together a masterful third period Tuesday, helping the Kraken earn a standings point as he accumulated his three points in less than 10 minutes to force overtime. Montour is at two goals, five assists, 18 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-6 rating through six appearances this season. He plays in all situations and can offer all-around production for fantasy managers, though his offense is bound to cool off as the year progresses.