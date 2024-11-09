Montour notched an assist, two PIM, three blocked shots, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Montour has a helper in each of the last two contests, though he's also taken five penalties over his last six games. The defenseman sprung Jared McCann for a breakaway on the game-winning goal in overtime. Montour is fitting right in as a top-four blueliner for the Kraken, earning 11 points, 45 shots on net, 27 hits, 18 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 14 appearances.