Montour (upper body) won't finish Saturday's game versus the Flames.
Montour was injured in the first period and was unable to return. The 30-year-old defenseman's injury comes at a decent time -- the Kraken don't play again until Feb. 22 versus the Panthers, so he shouldn't miss any additional time if it's a short-term issue. If it ends up being a more serious injury, the Kraken will likely need to call up a defenseman, though they could fill the gap if Ryker Evans (upper body) gets healthy during the break.
