Montour (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche.

Montour sustained the injury during a scrum in the third period. The 31-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day until more information is available. If he misses time, Cale Fleury and Josh Mahura are available to enter the lineup for him.

