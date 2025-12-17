Kraken's Brandon Montour: Leaves Tuesday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montour (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche.
Montour sustained the injury during a scrum in the third period. The 31-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day until more information is available. If he misses time, Cale Fleury and Josh Mahura are available to enter the lineup for him.
More News
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Tallies in loss•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Set to play Thursday•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Managing issue, could play Thursday•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Buries goal in loss•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Nets game-winner Saturday•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Two helpers in comeback win•