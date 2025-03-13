Montour scored twice on three shots, dished two power-play assists, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Montour's second goal came just four seconds into overtime, the fastest tally from the start of overtime in NHL history. Chandler Stephenson won a faceoff and Montour rushed past a Montreal defender to fire home the game-winning goal from the slot, capping an impressive individual effort for the defenseman in this contest. This was his second four-point game of the season as well as his third multi-goal effort. He has five tallies and three assists over six outings in March, and Montour is up to 15 goals, 36 points (10 on the power play), 190 shots on net, 79 blocked shots, 69 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 65 appearances this season.