Montour (undisclosed) is day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game against Edmonton, according to Emerald City Hockey on Tuesday.

Head coach Lane Lambert expects Montour to play against the Oilers, but the 31-year-old defenseman missed his second straight practice Tuesday. Montour also didn't participate in Monday's session after he aggravated something. The Kraken called it a "team decision" to keep him off the ice. He has registered five goals, 13 points, 52 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and 21 hits across 20 appearances this season.