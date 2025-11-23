Montour scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Montour was the unsung hero for the Kraken after scoring the game-winning goal with 50 seconds left in the third period. However, that was just his fourth goal of the campaign, and as a second-pairing blueliner, his fantasy upside isn't very high to be rostered in most formats, although he could have some upside in deeper leagues. Montour has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) on the season.